US to donate another 3 million Moderna vaccine doses to Việt Nam

Two million doses of the Moderna vaccine, donated by the US Government, were delivered via COVAX Facility on July 10, 2021. — Photo from UNICEF Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A further three million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be donated to Việt Nam by the US.

The announcement was made by Christopher Klein, Charge d'Affaires, of the US Embassy in Hà Nội via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delivery date is not yet known, but the donation will give a huge boost to Việt Nam's inoculation efforts given its current shortage amid a worsening fourth wave of infections that have resulted in 43,000 infections just since late April.

The vaccine assistance will be provided via the COVAX's dose-sharing mechanism, similar to the shipment of two million doses, also donated by the US, that arrived in Việt Nam on July 9.

The mRNA vaccine, with product name Spikevax, was given conditional approval for use in Việt Nam on June 29.

A total of 4,233,896 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Việt Nam as of Friday, with AstraZeneca accounting for the majority of them, according to the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation.

Up to 298,177 people have received the full two doses. — VNS