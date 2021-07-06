US sends Việt Nam 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — The United States sent Việt Nam two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the White House said, in its latest assistance to countries struggling to tame the pandemic.
The Moderna vaccine shipment – part of a first 80 million doses that President Joe Biden has pledged to allocate worldwide – should arrive in Việt Nam this weekend, a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
“This is just the beginning of doses being shipped to southeast Asia,” the official said.
A million doses went to Malaysia on Monday and last week the White House announced delivery “soon” of four million doses to Indonesia.
Other regional countries in line for a share of the 80 million doses are Cambodia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Thailand.
Việt Nam was initially seen as a model for resisting the pandemic. However, vaccination rates are low in the nation of about 97 million people and the last few weeks have seen infections rise sharply.
The Biden administration official said the delivery to Việt Nam, made through the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme, is part of a strategy aimed at “ending the pandemic everywhere.”
“We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached,” the official said, repeating the White House’s established line.
Announcing the Việt Nam batch, the White House noted that its donations abroad total “significantly more than any other country has sent.” — AFP
- Ranking all 39 college football bowl games for 2018-19 from the worst to the best
- Readers’ Rides Extravaganza!
- NBA's Top 75 Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason
- MLB's Get-Paid All-Stars: Ranking the 15 most player-friendly contracts in baseball, featuring Pujols and Cabrera
- ‘I’m going to get my wife to say hello!’ Harry introduces Meghan to Australian war widow, 98, as he meets her for the third time and shares a cuddle after she stole a cheeky kiss on his previous visits
- 1 Trade Every Lottery Team Must Consider If It Wins No. 1 Pick
- Super Bowl 2019: Every Super Bowl ranked, Eagles vs. Patriots lands near the top, Rams-Pats could join it
- 2019 Super Bowl: Every Super Bowl ranked, with Eagles-Patriots near the top; Patriots-Rams could join it
- 2019 Super Bowl: Ranking all 52 Super Bowls, with Eagles-Patriots near top; Patriots-Rams I just misses top 10
- Super Bowl 2019: All 52 Super Bowls ranked, with Patriots claiming top four spots, including for Rams-Patriots I
- 2019 Super Bowl: All 52 Super Bowls ranked, with Patriots claiming top four spots for recent classics
- 2019 Super Bowl: Ranking all 52 Super Bowls, with Patriots claiming top four spots for recent classics
- Super Bowl 2019: Ranking all 52 Super Bowls, and Patriots land top four spots for recent classics
- 2019 Super Bowl: Ranking the 52 Super Bowls, including Patriots in top four spots for unforgettable finishes
- 2019 Super Bowl: Ranking every Super Bowl 52-1, with Patriots in top four spots with all-time classics
- Super Bowl 2019: Ranking every Super Bowl 52-1, with Patriots in top four spots with all-time classics
- Mets are reaching for relevance with the Robinson Cano trade, and it makes them one of 2019's most compelling teams
- Bryce Harper is still a free agent, and there's no reason why the Cardinals and Cubs shouldn't join the sweepstakes
- For DeMarcus Cousins, it wasn't supposed to end like this
- Lions GM Bob Quinn says he passed on Kareem Hunt because 'I want good people in our organization'
US sends Việt Nam 2 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have 562 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.