US human trafficking report biased, missing key information: MOFA

HÀ NỘI — The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report, released by the US Department of State, that continues to list Việt Nam on its watch list, is biased and does not reflect the reality of the situation in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the report fails to mention that Việt Nam is located in a human trafficking “hot spot”.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has said human trafficking is complicated in the Asia-Pacific region, especially the Greater Mekong Sub-region, including Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Lê Thị Thu Hằng, reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government advocates for legal, safe and orderly migration while resolutely fighting illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Việt Nam is working to build a programme on human trafficking prevention and control for the 2021-2025 period, Hằng said, adding that Việt Nam needs support and collaboration from countries and international organisations amid rising crimes in the region and the world.

The spokesperson said in order to develop bilateral ties effectively, the two countries need to show goodwill and foster efforts for the well-being of people in each country.

The Party and State of Việt Nam have consistently attached importance to ensuring and enforcing human rights, in which the fight against human trafficking has always received special attention, with the engagement of the entire political system and all-level administrations and agencies, the department said.

Over the past two years, the Party, National Assembly, Government, ministries, agencies and localities have made human trafficking prevention and control a key task.

The Prime Minister established a steering committee on crime prevention and control while ministries, central agencies and mass organisations have stepped up public awareness campaigns to fight against various forms of human trafficking.

The public security forces have also collaborated with border guards to launch annual crackdowns on human traffickers nationwide and worked with counterparts in neighbouring countries to fight cross-border trafficking.

Việt Nam has also refined laws and enhanced international cooperation in the effort to rescue and assist victims.

From 2010 to June 2021, Việt Nam uncovered nearly 3,500 cases involving 5,000 traffickers and some 7,500 victims in all 63 cities and provinces.

Since the normalisation of diplomatic ties in 1995, Việt Nam and the US have seen their relationship continue to grow stronger. — VNS