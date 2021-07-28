Upgrade expected to raise capacity at int’l port cluster in the south

A view of Gemalink International Port, the country's deepest and largest deep-water seaport, at the Cái Mép – Thị Vải port cluster in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÀ RỊA–VŨNG TÀU — The Cái Mép – Thị Vải port cluster in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu is investing in upgrading infrastructure to increase cargo-loading capacity, according to Tân Cảng Sài Gòn Corporation.

The port cluster in the province's Phú Mỹ Town is an important international transit port, contributing greatly to the country's socio-economic development.

The corporation said the port cluster had reached over 90 per cent of its designed capacity.

The upgrade could help operating seaports at the port cluster receive large container vessels and service ships.

By 2023, the port cluster's capacity is expected to increase by 53 per cent compared to 2020.

In the last five years, the volume of goods passing through the port cluster grew at an average of 20.3 per cent per year.

In the first six months of the year, the total volume of goods passing through the port cluster reached more than 54.4 million tonnes, a year-on-​year increase of 16 per cent.

Of the total, the volume of container cargo was estimated at more than 4.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 41 per cent over the same period last year.

In January, Gemalink International Port's first phase opened at Cái Mép-Thị Vải port cluster, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEUs, raising the port cluster's annual capacity to 8.3 million TEUs.

Last year the port cluster handled cargo amounting to 7.75 million TEUs, equivalent to 91 per cent of its designed capacity, according to the Việt Nam Maritime Administration.

Only eight transport routes were linked to the Cái Mép – Thị Vải port cluster in 2013.

There are now 32 transport routes connecting to the ports, including 25 international routes and seven domestic routes.

The volume of goods is expected to increase in the coming time because of growth in trade and cargo volume in service routes connecting Cái Mép – Thị Vải port cluster and other continents such as Europe and America, and Intra Asia Pacific shipping routes.

Construction work is being sped up on several transport projects to improve connections between the port cluster and other localities in the region, such as Biên Hoà-Vũng Tàu and Bến Lức – Long Thành expressways, Phước Hòa – Vũng Tàu Route, and an inter-port road.

Cái Mép – Thị Vải port cluster began operating in 2009. It is expected to be developed into an export and import gateway for the southern key economic region and a world-class seaport hub by 2045. — VNS