UNHRC adopts Việt Nam-proposed resolution on climate change, human rights

GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday adopted a climate change and human rights resolution initiated by Việt Nam.
The initiative, initiated and compiled together with Bangladesh and the Philippines, focuses on vulnerable groups, especially the disabled and the elderly.
The UNHRC adopted 27 resolutions at its 47th session in Geneva, Switzerland.
Since 2014, Việt Nam and UN member states have introduced annual resolutions on climate change and human rights to the UNHRC for adoption, focusing on the rights of children, immigrants and women.
During the 47th session, the Vietnamese delegation delivered speeches at 22 discussions on the right to healthcare, and the right of the elderly and immigrants amid climate change, gender equality and extreme poverty reduction following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organization and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted the country’s achievements in promoting and protecting human rights.
She said Viet Nam supports the UN's human rights mechanisms as well as practical and constructive dialogues on the issue.
Mai called on countries to step up COVID-19 vaccine production, ensure timely and fair access to vaccines to deal with the pandemic and foster inclusive and sustainable recovery.
Representatives from Việt Nam and ASEAN member states also delivered several joint speeches on topics like the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights, prevention of violence against women, technical cooperation to promote the right to education and ensure fair and inclusive education and life-long study for all citizens.
The Vietnamese delegation took part in building the contents of the documents and co-sponsored initiatives in the spirit of dialogue and cooperation, ensuring that the UNHRC's activities are in line with the basic principles of international law.
The session took place from June 22 to July 14 in both online and in-person forms. — VNS
