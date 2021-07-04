Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning

The National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) in Tân Triều Commune, Thanh Trì District, Hà Nội where the male patient was treated for cancer. The hospital used to be a COVID-19 hot spot of the capital city. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Two more people have died of COVID-related complications taking the total number of fatalities to 86.

One is a woman, aged 81, from northern Bắc Ninh Province with a history of high blood pressure and the other is a 64-year-old man from northern Hưng Yên who was being treated for cancer.

The woman is the grandmother of another patient. She developed shortness of breath and was admitted to Bắc Ninh Provincial General Hospital with a diagnosis of severe pneumonia.

Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The woman did not respond to further treatment and died on July 2. Her cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 and complications of progressive respiratory failure in patients with hypertension.

The man who died was receiving chemotherapy and radiation for throat cancer at K Hospital's Tân Triều facility. He developed a fever and tested positive for coronavirus on June 16.

He was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases but died on July 2. His cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, complications of bacteremia and septic shock in nasopharyngeal cancer patients. — VNS