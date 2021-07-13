Two more COVID-19-related death announced on Tuesday evening

The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases where both patients were treated. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening announced two more COVID-19-related fatalities, both patients with serious underlying health conditions.

The total number of deaths connected to coronavirus now stands at 132.

The first fatality was a 65-year-old woman from An Giang Province. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 5 and was being treated at the Province's general hospital before being transferred to HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Her condition worsened and she died on July 1. She had a history of hypertension and diabetes. Her cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia complicated by progressive respiratory failure due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, septic shock, cerebral haemorrhage, hypertension and diabetes.

The second fatality is a 77-year-old woman from Bình Tân District in HCM City. She had a history of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and had been treated in the past for a fractured femoral neck.

She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 27 and was being treated at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

She passed away on July 10 with her cause of death recorded as septic shock, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection in patient with hypertension, diabetes type 2 and femoral neck fracture. — VNS