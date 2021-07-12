Two more COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday evening

HÀ NỘI — Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Health on Monday evening, both in Đồng Tháp Province and both with pre-existing medical conditions.
This brings Việt Nam's death toll throughout the pandemic to 125.
One of the deceased was a 78-year-old woman from Sa Đéc City, Đồng Tháp. She suffered from gastrointestinal infections, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and liver cancer.
She was treated in Sa Đéc General Hospital in the province and died on July 9.
Her cause of death was recorded as septic shock in a patient with severe pneumonia, end-stage chronic kidney disease, liver cancer and SARS-CoV-2 infection.
The second death was a 63-year-old woman from the province's Châu Thành District.
Her medical history included stage 5 chronic renal failure, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and Cushing's syndrome.
She was also treated in Sa Đéc General Hospital and also died on July 9.
Her cause of death was recorded as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection complicated by progressive respiratory failure in a patient with end-stage chronic renal failure and type 2 diabetes. VNS
