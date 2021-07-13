Two in their 30s among five new COVID deaths

HÀ NỘI — Five more deaths related to COVID-19 were announced by health authorities Tuesday, including two people in their 30s. All five suffered from complications caused by pre-existing, underlying health conditions.
A 38 year old woman from HCMC suffering from chronic renal failure and cyclic hemodialysis tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was treated at the Củ Chi Hospital. She died on July 5 from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 complicated by progressive respiratory failure in patients with chronic renal failure and on hemodialysis.
A 39 year old man, also from HCMC, with tuberculosis, tested positive on June 21. He was then treated at the Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital but died on June 6. He suffered from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, acute respiratory failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury and pulmonary sequelae.
A 61 year old man living in HCM City who had been suffering from hypertension for ten years was diagnosed with COVID on June 20 and was treated at the Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital. He died on July 6 from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, acute respiratory failure, and acute kidney damage in a hypertensive patient.
In Đồng Nai a 48 year old woman with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and obesity returned a positive test on July 2 and died on July 7. Treated at Đồng Nai Lung Hospital, her cause of death was listed as a myocardial infarction in a patient with hypertension, type 2 diabetes, obesity, liver enzyme disorders, blood lipids, and pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The final death was a 55 year old man from Bắc Giang with cirrhosis of the liver. On June 15 he returned a positive result for COVID-19. He was initially treated at Tân Yên District Hospital but was transferred to Bắc Giang Provincial General Hospital, and then the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 3. He died on July 11 from septic shock, pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, pneumothorax, pneumomediastinum and cirrhosis.
The latest deaths brought the nation’s total number of fatalities to 130. – VNS
