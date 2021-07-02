Tuyen Quang: Pa Then ethnic group hosts fire dancing festival

The annual festival is practiced on the 16th of the first lunar month to thank Gods for a bumper harvest, prosperity and good health.

The festival began with the lighting of a large fire and a shaman prayed to the Gods. The offerings included a pig and five cups of rice wine.

When the shaman constantly struck a wooden musical instrument and performed the rituals, the fire dancers, men only, came to sit in front of him and let spirits of Gods and the deceased enter their bodies in a rite called "nhap ma" (trance).

The dancers then danced on a pile of burning coal for 3-4 minutes without fear among cheering crowds.

The Pa Then people believe the flame is symbolic of life, prosperity, and happiness.

Tuyen Quang is home to 686 Pa Then minority people, living mainly in Hong Quang commune.

Source: VNA