Truong Sa elections are Vietnam’s internal affairs

The holding of elections on the Truong Sa archipelago was an internal affair of Vietnam which has been conducted for a long time in line with its Constitution and law to ensure the interests of Vietnamese citizens.
Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Nguyen Phuong Nga made the affirmation on May 12 when she answered reporters’ questions about the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s May 10 statement regarding Vietnam ‘s holding of elections on the Truong Sa archipelago.
“Vietnam has sufficient historical and legal evidence to prove its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos,” Nga said.
