Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận Expressway to open to traffic in November

The Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận expressway project is scheduled to open to traffic in November. — Photo Ministry of Transport

HCM CITY — The Trung Lương-Mỹ Thuận Expressway project will open to traffic in November after more than a decade of construction, according to Đèo Cả Investment JSC, the project's main contractor.

Hồ Minh Hoàng, the company's chairman of the Board of Directors, said the company has urged contractors, construction units, officials, engineers and workers to speed up construction work.

Despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is working hard to ensure the expressway opens as scheduled.

In May, two company officials tested positive for COVID-19. More than 20 other employees in contact with them also tested positive for COVID. Hundreds of officials, engineers and workers connected to these cases had to isolate at quarantine centres or at home.

Social distancing measures at localities have affected the supply of materials for the project, Hoàng said.

In early July, about 50 employees returned to work after receiving medical treatment and isolation.

Some bidding packages that were forced to halt construction due to COVID-19 in June have now resumed construction.

The company has organised online meetings and created favourable conditions for employees working from home, following travel restrictions.

More than 2,000 employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The company paid for the vaccination costs.

The expressway project, worth more than VNĐ10 trillion ($435.5 million), has 25 bidding packages carried out by several different contractors.

The expressway will have a length of 51.5km and four lanes. It will run between Tiền Giang Province near HCM City and Cần Thơ City.

When completed, the expressway is expected to shorten travel time between HCM City and Mekong Delta provinces, and reduce traffic congestion on National Highway 1A.

Construction, which began in 2009, was postponed several times due to difficulties in securing capital and changes in public investment policies.

Đèo Cả JSC undertook the work and restarted construction in 2019. — VNS