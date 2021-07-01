Trial for ex-minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed

The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, slated for on July 7, was postponed due to the absence of three defendants and many people with related interests and obligations. Defendant Vu Huy Hoang arrives at the court on July 7 morning before the trial is postponed (Photo: VNA) The jury at the Hanoi People’s Court asked relevant agencies to ensure all defendants and related people will be present once the trial is re-opened. Hoang, born in 1953, and Phan Chi Dung, born in 1957 and the former Director of the Light Industry Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), faced a charge of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”. The eight other defendants, who are former HCM City officials, including Nguyen Huu Tin, born in 1957 and the former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, were accused of “violating regulations on land management”. Tin and two others who are former officials of HCM City were absence from the trial on July 7. According to the indictment from the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage JSC (Sabeco), which… Read full this story

