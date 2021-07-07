Total of 997 community cases reported on Wednesday

A street in central Quảng Ngãi Province is disinfected after reporting 13 new cases on Wednesday. — VNA/VNA Photo Lê Ngọc Phước

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 1,007 new infections, ten imported and 997 locally transmitted on Wednesday.

Of the new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, HCM City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, recorded 766 cases followed by Bình Dương (60), Khánh Hoà (41), Vĩnh Long (24), Long An (19), Tiền Giang (18), Phú Yên (14), Quảng Ngãi (13), Bắc Ninh (6), and Bắc Giang, Vĩnh Phúc, Hưng Yên and Đồng Tháp with five each, Trà Vinh and Hà Nội with three each, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Nghệ An with two each, and Hà Tĩnh, Cà Mau, Đắk Lắk and Thanh Hoá with one each.

Of the total, 968 cases were discovered in quarantine and sealed-off areas.

The new infections brought the country's total domestic cases to 21,180.

Twelve localities recorded no new community cases for the last 14 days including Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Nam Định, Quảng Nam and Kiên Giang.

The ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections since late April in Việt Nam has to date resulted in 67 deaths

Social distancing in Long An Province

The southern province of Long An will impose social distancing from midnight on July 7 to control the spread of the virus.

Accordingly, Tân An City and districts of Đức Hoà, Bến Lức, Cần Đước and Cần Giuộc will be under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16, while Kiến Tường Township and the remaining districts will follow the less restrictive Directive 15.

Under directive 15, non-essential services will be shut down, and so will entertainment, cultural and sports activities in public. Gatherings of more than 10 people in public will be banned and events and meetings with more than 20 people in one room will not be permitted. People must keep a two-metre distance from others in public, and transportation from COVID-19 hit areas must be limited.

Directive 16 also requires people to keep a distance of at least two metres from others. Gatherings of more than two people in public are banned. Factories must ensure a safe distance between workers and disinfect their working space. Workers must wear masks.

Also, from midnight on July 7, those who do not have permanent and temporary residential permits in the province will not be able to enter the province if they do not have certificates proving they are negative for COVID-19 (PCR or rapid test) issued by a competent authority within five days from the time of entering Long An.

Experts, managers and labourers working outside the province are required to stay at home from July 8 and notify the COVID-19 community teams and local health authorities to take samples for testing, except for cases who have negative test results via PCR or rapid tests granted by the competent authority within 5 days.

The social distancing measures will be imposed until further notice. — VNS