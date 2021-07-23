Total of 7,307 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

Army chemical units spray disinfectant on roads in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Friday recorded the most ever COVID-19 cases in one day, with 7,307 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections included 7,295 community cases and 12 imported that were quarantined upon arrival.

The national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 81,678, including 79,537 domestic and 2,141 imported cases.

HCM City still topped the list of most infections with 4,913, followed by Bình Dương Province (608 cases), Long An Province (602 cases), Tây Ninh Province (212 cases) and Đồng Tháp Province (129 cases).

Dozens of cases were also detected in 31 other localities including Tiền Giang, Hà Nội, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bình Thuận, Ninh Thuận, Cần Thơ, Phú Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Kiên Giang, Vĩnh Long, Nghệ An, Đắk Nông, Bình Định, Đắk Lắk, Bình Phước, Hậu Giang, Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Nam, Lâm Đồng, Cà Mau, Hà Tĩnh, An Giang, Bắc Giang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình and Kon Tum.

Eight localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn.

A total of 2,115 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, increasing the national recoveries to 15,536.

There are currently 116 cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 19 other cases are being treated with ECMO.

As of July 23, Việt Nam has administered a total of over 4.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As many as 334,560 individuals have been fully vaccinated. — VNS