Total of 7,307 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Friday recorded the most ever COVID-19 cases in one day, with 7,307 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new infections included 7,295 community cases and 12 imported that were quarantined upon arrival.
The national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 81,678, including 79,537 domestic and 2,141 imported cases.
HCM City still topped the list of most infections with 4,913, followed by Bình Dương Province (608 cases), Long An Province (602 cases), Tây Ninh Province (212 cases) and Đồng Tháp Province (129 cases).
Dozens of cases were also detected in 31 other localities including Tiền Giang, Hà Nội, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bình Thuận, Ninh Thuận, Cần Thơ, Phú Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Kiên Giang, Vĩnh Long, Nghệ An, Đắk Nông, Bình Định, Đắk Lắk, Bình Phước, Hậu Giang, Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Nam, Lâm Đồng, Cà Mau, Hà Tĩnh, An Giang, Bắc Giang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình and Kon Tum.
Eight localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh and Bắc Kạn.
A total of 2,115 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Friday, increasing the national recoveries to 15,536.
There are currently 116 cases in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 19 other cases are being treated with ECMO.
As of July 23, Việt Nam has administered a total of over 4.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As many as 334,560 individuals have been fully vaccinated. — VNS
- 1,400 new measles cases recorded as DoH keeps outbreak status in parts of PH
- Colorado new vehicle sales hit record for second consecutive year in 2018
- China Jan new loans surge to record 2.9t yuan, blow past forecasts
- Vivint Solar files countersuit in New Mexico civil case
- Cargo Imports Set to Hit New Monthly and Annual Records
- New York Ports See Record Cargo Volume in 2015
- Singapore Airlines is set to launch a 19-hour flight from Singapore to New York -- beating the record for longest in the world
- Trainer Drew Hanlen dishes on Markelle Fultz's new jumper, prior case of 'the yips'
- After years bouncing around NFL, Case Keenum in new territory with Broncos
- Tesla News: Breaking Down The Record Q3 Deliver Results
- WHO warns over spread of measles in Europe as 34,000 cases reported in 2 months
- Amazon Launches Black Friday Week-Long Deals On Electronics, Toys, TVs, More
- Red Velvet to release mini album on June 19
- Centra to open 25 new stores this year
- US Energy, Tech Stocks Up; Nasdaq 100 Sets Record
- Hoang Anh Gia Lai switches to agriculture, names banana new strategic plan
- Income tax refunds: Records show PM Modi got at least five, Rahul six
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday set records — but combined, they still only made up half of Alibaba's Singles Day online sales
- Apple hits a record high after announcing date it will unveil its new iPhone
- New development in the case of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez as police investigate a BUSH CAMP found in the Byron Bay hills
Total of 7,307 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday have 552 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.