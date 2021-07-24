Today’s Covid News: Vietnam sets single-day record with nearly 8,000 infections

Both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are considering the worst-case scenario to have well-prepared plans for it.

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Vietnam hit 7,968 on Saturday [July 24], the record high since early 2020.

So far, 17,583 out of 90,934 patients have recovered. The death toll remains at 370.

A makeshift hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Thanh Nien

Today, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC)'s caseload surpassed 5,000 for the first time, at 5,396, totaling 55,870. Binh Duong is the second hardest hit with 6,761.

Given the complicated situation, HCMC has prepared for the possibility of 80,000 infections by building more makeshift hospitals or requisition private hospitals.

In that case, the treatment will be classified into five levels with the first treating 50% of confirmed cases at grassroots facilities (at asymptomatic ones); the second treating 27% at district hospitals (mild symptoms); the third for 10% at higher-level hospitals (symptomatic cases and those with underlying diseases); the fourth for 8% at leading hospitals and clinic facilities (those of critical condition); and the fifth for 5% of critically ill at Covid-19 resuscitation hospital with advanced equipment and intensive care units.

Currently, more than 600 patients in the city need oxygen therapy while 12 others receive extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Regarding vaccines, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long today said the ministry has allocated some 4.88 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to all 19 southern cities and provinces, including 2.36 million doses for HCMC.

"Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has attached significance to the allocation of vaccines for the Ho Chi Minh City," Long said.

A deserted road in Hanoi’s central part on July 24. Photo: Kinh Te Do Thi

Hanoi sets a plan of 50,000 beds

The capital city has built plans for the treatment capacity of 5,000; 10,000; 20,000; and 50,000 beds, according to Deputy Director Nguyen Dinh Hung of the municipal Department of Health.

"The health sector has developed scenarios and is fully responsive to each specific situation," Hung said at a meeting on July 24.

Today, Hanoi imposed citywide social distancing for 15 days with an aim of curbing the community transmission.

To minimize inconvenience to residents, Secretary of the Hanoi Party's Committee Dinh Tien Dung said the city's restrictions have been well-prepared with corresponding scenarios to ensure the least disturbance to people's lives.

Dung said the city would consider the operation of military vehicles and helicopters to transport medicine and food when need.

He asked the local agencies to improve treatment capacity for the worst-case scenario, mainly in treating critical patients. The authorities will have to check uninhabited buildings for makeshift hospitals, Dung said.