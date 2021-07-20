Today's Covid-19 infections near 4,800

A Covid-19 patient is hospitalized at Cho Ray Hospital in HCMC. The Ministry of Health today reports 4,795 Covid-19 cases – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, July 20, confirmed a total of 4,795 Covid-19 cases, including six imported cases and 4,789 domestic infections. Of the total, 2,155 cases were reported this morning and 2,640 this evening.

Of the total locally-infected cases, HCMC accounted for the majority, at 3,322, followed by its neighbors of Binh Duong and Dong Nai with 578 and 162 cases, respectively.

In addition, 133 other cases were reported in Tien Giang, 66 in Dong Thap, 61 in Danang, 53 in Khanh Hoa and 46 each in Hanoi and Long An.

Can Tho also had 45 new cases today, Vinh Long detected 43 cases, Phu Yen r39 cases and Ben Tre 34 cases. The remaining cases were reported in 22 other cities and provinces.

Today, 728 were found infectious while in the community and their sources of infection remain unknown.

Notably, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum reported its first two Covid-19 cases in the fourth Covid-19 wave since late April, becoming the 59th locality hit by the pandemic in the new outbreak.

Today, 396 patients were announced to have recovered from Covid-19.

As of today, Vietnam's Covid-19 caseload has reached 62,820, including 59,165 cases in the current outbreak.

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho today reported its first two Covid-19 deaths, aged 91 and 64, who were being treated at the Can Tho General Hospital, said Can Tho Vice Chairman Duong Tan Hien.

In HCMC, to help reduce pressure on the city's healthcare sector and early detect Covid-19 cases, the medical center of Thu Duc City has instructed 100 residents in the Masteri Thao Dien apartment building to take their samples for Covid-19 testing.

The Thao Dien Ward government has prepared the venue and human resources and coordinated with the apartment building management board and other relevant agencies to support the Thu Duc medical center.

The medical center will assess the effectiveness of the solution and employ it in the entire Thu Duc City. The city has put 12 wards under lockdown.

During an inspection into the fight against the pandemic in Binh Duong Province today, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam asked the Ministry of Health to provide the province with more medical workers and medical equipment as proposed by the province.

The deputy prime minister said the pandemic would continue raging in Binh Duong, so local leaders must prepare more appropriate response plans.

The province should increase its Covid-19 treatment capacity, Dam added.

Binh Duong Chairman Vo Van Minh reported that the province had had more than 3,300 Covid-19 cases, including eight deaths in the current pandemic wave.

The cases were mainly found in 46 clusters but only four of them have been put under control.

The province has employed multiple anti-virus measures, such as tightening the compliance with Directive 16 and asking enterprises to arrange accommodation and meals at work for their staff.

Minh also proposed the Government and the Ministry of Health to provide it with some 200 doctors, 250 nurses, 50 ventilators and Covid-19 testing equipment.

