Three South Korean men investigated for allegedly organising illegal entries to Việt Nam

ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Friday launched criminal proceedings against three South Korean men for allegedly organising the illegal entries of several people to Việt Nam.
The initial investigation showed that the suspects made contact with people who wanted to go to Việt Nam via the internet. They then falsified immigration documents to say their clients were experts who were eligible to enter Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flights from South Korea to Đà Nẵng were arranged by the three men with local companies guaranteeing the ‘experts’ would work for their companies.
Earlier this year, on April 26, Đà Nẵng Police's Immigration Desk and Ngũ Hành Sơn District police detected 14 South Korean nationals did not work the jobs they were registered to when applying for their Vietnamese visas.
On May 28, the city's police arrested two Vietnamese women working for the so-called Korean People's Association in Việt Nam. They were Phan Thị Thảo Ly, from Ngũ Hành Sơn District and Phạm Thị Phúc, 25, from Thanh Khê District.
The two women said that their work at the association was to make, check and instruct people to complete procedures for South Korean people to enter Việt Nam as experts.
The three suspects are Lee Kwan Young, 53 and Song Hong Sub, 49 years old, both residents of Ngũ Hành Sơn District; and Seo Young Jin, 48, living in Sơn Trà District.
Lee is known as vice chairman of the Korean People's Association in the central region while Seo is director of Han in Hue Ltd, and Song is the owner of KHAN VINA. VNS
