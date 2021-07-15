Three more Covid-19 patients with underlying illnesses die
The Saigon Times
|A medical worker holds a Covid-19 test tube. Three more Covid-19 patients with underlying illnesses have been confirmed dead – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – The treatment subcommittee under the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on July 14 announced three more Covid-19 deaths, with two of them in HCMC and one in Long An. They all had underlying health conditions.
The new cases sent the country's total Covid-19 deaths to 138, the local media reported.
One of the deceased in HCMC was a woman, aged 80, in Binh Chanh District. She was being treated at the Binh Chanh Hospital but her condition worsened, so she was transferred to the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases on July 4.
She died on July 7.
The other case in HCMC was a 65-year-old woman in District 5. On June 13, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized at the Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital.
The patient died on July 9.
The deceased in Long An was a 42-year-old man in Can Giuoc District, who was found to be infected with Covid-19 on July 5 and was receiving medical treatment at the medical center of Duc Hue District.
On July 8, he was taken to the Hau Nghia General Hospital before the Long An General Hospital. However, he died on July 11.
