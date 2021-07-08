Three more COVID-19 patients die

HÀ NỘI — Three more COVID-19 patients have died in HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Bắc Giang taking the total number of fatalities to 105.
They all were suffering from underlying health conditions. The total number of people who have died since the fourth outbreak of coronavirus began at the end of April now stands at 70.
The 103rd death is a 74-year-old man from HCM City's District 4 who was suffering from liver cancer. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 17 and was treated in Cần Giờ before being transferred to HCM City's Trưng Vương Hospital where he died on July 3.
Cause of death was recorded as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with serious complications, progressive respiratory failure, multi-organ failure in patients with liver cancer, cirrhosis caused by hepatitis C, heart failure, hypertension and type-2 diabetes.
The 104th death is a 72-year-old woman from Thanh Khê District in the central city of Đà Nẵng.
She had closed contact with many confirmed COVID-19 cases in her family. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June18 and was taken to Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital.
She died on Wednesday with cause of the death was noted as severe pneumonia due to COVID-19 complications, progressive respiratory failure, multiple organ failure, septic shock, hypovolemic shock due to severe gastrointestinal bleeding and invasive candidiasis in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart failure.
The 105th death is a 67-year-old women from Việt Yên District in the northern province of Bắc Giang. She suffered from hypertension for many years and diabetes for a year.
She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 3 and was taken to Bắc Giang Lung Hospital for ARDS pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with hypertension and diabetes.
On June 13, she was transferred to National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. She died there in the evening of July 5. Cause of the death was noted as septic shock, multiple organ failure, ARDS pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 in patients with diabetes and hypertension. VNS
