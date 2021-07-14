Three COVID-19-related deaths announced on Wednesday

Medical workers are disinfected after their shift in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced three COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday afternoon, raising the number of deaths in Việt Nam to 135.

The three were elderly with serious underlying diseases.

The first was patient No 21,842, an 87-year-old woman, living in District 8, HCM City. She suffered from hypertension and senility. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on July 4 and was treated at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. She died on July 10 and the cause of death was recorded as acute myocardial infarction, septic shock, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection in hypertensive patients and old age.

The second was also from HCM City. Patient No 27,272 was a 67-year-old man. He suffered from cerebrovascular accident, chronic arthritis requiring medical treatment.

He lived with his son who was positive for COVID-19. From June 17 to 27 he had a high fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He was quarantined for treatment at the Bình Chánh District health centre and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. On June 27, he was transferred to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

He died on July 10, with cause of death recorded as septic shock, skin infection, severe pneumonia due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, multi-organ failure in patients with cerebrovascular accidents and chronic arthritis.

The last was an 83-year-old woman. She was from Bình Thạnh District in HCM City. She suffered from hypertension, senile dementia, cerebrovascular accident and percutaneous gastrostomy.

On June 28-29, she developed a fever and cough, was admitted to the Bình Thạnh Hospital, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was transferred to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

She passed away on July 12, with cause of death recorded as septic shock, severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with hypertension, senility and myocardial infarction. — VNS