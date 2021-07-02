The whole army Politico-Military Conference 2013 opens

PANO – The whole army Politico-Military Conference 2013 was opened on December 28th in Hanoi by the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry.
Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam and Secretary of the Central Military Commission and General Phung Quang Thanh, Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence attended the conference.
During the two day-event, the conference reviews the military and defence work in 2013 and deploys mission in 2014, the results of 10 years of implementing the coordination program on science and technology between the Ministries of National Defence and Science and Technology and the "Determination to win" emulation movement in 2013 as well as launches the movement for 2014.
Translated by Tran Hoai
