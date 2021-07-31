To stem the spread of Covid-19, authorities of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) are strictly enforcing certain measures for implementation of Prime Ministerial Directive 16 and HCMC Party Committee's Directive 12. The authorities have been implementing a daily 18:00-06:00 curfew in HCMC since July 26. Covid-19 has posed a serious challenge of obstacles and hardship to our lives. Not only are our health threatened and our lives and jobs in chaos, but also our daily nutritious meals in families are adversely affected because it is impossible to approach sources of safe clean and green vegetables during days of social distancing. Having a deep empathy with the anxiety of distinguished residents in DLRS and all staff, the Board of Directors of Phuc Khang Corporation in cooperation with the Building Management Committee and the Representative Board of Residents funded the second campaign.
On July 27, 2021, the second campaign "Giving vegetables with compassion and fighting Covid-19 with determination" – compassionate response was successfully launched. Positive feedbacks and compassionate responses from distinguished residents in DLRS and all staff are the great motivation so that the Board of Directors and the Special Forces of Clean Vegetables can continue their journey to hand nutritious vegetables to them once again. More than 20 tonnes of nutritious vegetables including pumpkins, potatoes, beetroots, carrots, bananas, green onions, and cilantro, among others were carefully picked and well arranged on counters in each block lobby of Diamond Lotus Riverside Building so that distinguished residents can choose and receive enough vegetables for their families. We really appreciate your full compliance with the Ministry of Health 5K message – khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations) – to protect health and safety of both residents and the organizers.
On this particular occasion, we can bond our compassion and appreciation in order to accompany and share with each other, to equip ourselves with more optimism to fight the pandemic.
Being a pioneer green building developer, with the philosophy "sustainable development" starting from "responsible development", the Board of Directors of Phuc Khang Corporation acknowledge that health is the most valuable asset of our lives. Since the fourth wave of the pandemic occurred, Board of Directors of Phuc Khang Corporation not only implemented new policies to cope with the pandemic, such as forming a steering committee for the pandemic's control, health declaration, temperature check, and disinfection spray, allowing more than 80 percent of staff to work from home and receive full pay, but also helped the city to fight against Covid-19 by financing 500 sickbeds, 2,000 meals in quarantine areas, 500 Japanese test kits, and millions of meals for the poor, among others. Although vegetables are not in considerable quantities, it is a message to share joys and sorrows with each other. The campaign to dedicate clean vegetables of compassion once again affirms the "Heart of Gold" of Phuc Khang people, the responsibilities, the spirit of solidarity of Phuc Khang Corporation towards the community and the authorities to fight the pandemic and return peace to everybody.
PV
