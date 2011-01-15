The Party’s wise policies help Vietnam develop, says Palestinian Ambassador

PANO – “The striking development of Vietnam has impressed me greatly. I highly appreciate the open economic and diplomatic policy of the Communist Party of Vietnam to befriend all nations worldwide. It is such a wise and smart policy that has brought Vietnam numerous new opportunities for economic development in the process of international integration and made the country an attractive destination for foreign investors” said Saadi Salama, Palestinian ambassador to Vietnam, expressing his viewpoint in an interview with a reporter from the People’s Army Newspaper, regarding the ongoing 11th National Party Congress of Vietnam.
The Palestinian Ambassador stressed that this important Congress would put forward specific plans and suitable solutions to build a strong and prosperous Vietnam under President Ho Chi Minh’s Will.
He further said that the Congress was even more meaningful as it takes place at the time when Vietnam needed more daring policies to create breakthroughs in economic development. Vietnam is targeted to become an industrial country by 2020. With development plans, Vietnam will confirm its prominent role in the region, and in the world.
The Ambassador also unveiled a joint economic seminar, to be held this year, with the participation of Palestine and Vietnam businessmen, to broaden Palestine and Vietnam economic and trade ties.
Translated by Mai Huong
