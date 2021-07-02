The country’s largest flower street taking shape in HCM City

Workers are putting the final touches to decorations on Nguyen Hue flower street in HCM City, the country’s largest of its kind, before it officially opens to the public on February 9 to welcome the Lunar New Year.
|The flower street stretches for over 700 metres throughout Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1. This year, the local administration has chosen its main theme of “Ho Chi Minh City: Civilization – Modernism – Bond.”
|This is the 18th iteration of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street Festival since it was first launched in 2004.
|On display are various buffalo mascots in an array of poses and in different sizes.
|Workers put the final touches to the smart city design as part of the flower street.
|The flower street is scheduled to open to visitors from 7 p.m. on February 9, the 28th day of the 12th lunar month, and is due to run to 9 p.m. on February 15, or the fourth day of the first lunar month.
Zing/VOV
HCM City: Quiet coach station, airport several days before Tet
Different from the previous years, HCM City’s Mien Dong coach station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport have been very quiet these days due to impacts of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks.
Will virtual Tet reunion still be as enjoyable amid Covid-19?
With every New Year comes a new beginning. It is that time of the year when everyone reminisces over past year events and prays for an auspicious year ahead.
