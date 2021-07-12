THACO donates specialised trucks for transporting vaccines, mobile vaccination

HCM CITY — THACO donated 63 specialised trucks each for transporting COVID-19 vaccines and carrying out mobile vaccination and taking samples at the ceremony to launch the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Hà Nội on July 10.
They were worth VNĐ150 billion (US$6.5 million).
These are production models manufactured at its factories in Chu Lai in Quảng Nam Province, and are sold domestically and exported to ASEAN countries such as Thailand and the Philippines.
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Trần Bá Dương, THACO chairman, said in response to a Government call his company worked day and night to design and manufacture the vehicles within two weeks to donate them at the ceremony.
In recent years, besides its production and business activities, THACO has also carried out social responsibility programmes, donating thousands of billions of đồng so far.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in early 2020 THACO has donated over VNĐ100 billion to support activities to prevent and control the pandemic across the country.
Dương said THACO is committed to continuing its support for epidemic prevention activities across the country, and also ensure epidemic prevention and control throughout the company, which has more than 55,000 employees, 25,000 in Việt Nam and 30,000 in Laos and Cambodia. It would contribute at least VNĐ25 trillion ($1.08 billion) in taxes in 2021, he said.
The leading automobile company in Việt Nam, THACO has developed into a conglomerate with its key interests being in the automotive and mechanical engineering, agriculture, construction, investment, logistics, commerce, and services sectors. — VNS
