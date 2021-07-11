Tân Sơn Nhất airport provides COVID-19 test services for passengers

HCM CITY — A small COVID-19 testing centre was set up at the Domestic Terminal of Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City to provide quick test services for passengers and airline staff from Sunday.
The tests will be done by Tâm Anh General Hospital in HCM City following the approval of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV) and the Centre for Disease Control of HCM City.
Earlier, on July 8, the Southern Airport Authority required all passengers on flights to and from HCM City to have valid negative COVID-19 test certificates as part of measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The testing area is located at gate D1, Island A of the Domestic Terminal, separate from other areas of the airport. The entire testing area is set up in line with COVID-19 prevention standards.
Tâm Anh General Hospital was licensed by the Ministry of Health to provide quick test and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for customers. Quick tests will be done at the centre and test results will be delivered after 30 minutes. Samples of RT-PCR tests will be sent to the hospital for testing, which is located 2km from the airport and test results will be delivered after 4-5 hours.
The services will be provided between 7am and 7pm or based on the schedules of flights.
Passengers will have to pay nearly VNĐ1.7 million for the quick tests, while the RT-PCR tests will be pooled into five samples per test, costing a total of nearly VNĐ4 million. — VNS
