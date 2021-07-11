Sustainability, timeliness, innovation – three key pillars of Generali Vietnam's CSR

Generali Vietnam's executive management, staff and agents are highly engaged in the company's community initiatives – PHOTOS: GENERALI VIETNAM

Being a relative newcomer in Vietnam's insurance market, Generali Vietnam has made a remarkable stride not only in its impressive business growth but also its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, with sustainability, timeliness and innovation being the three key pillars.

Embracing sustainability

As a member of one of the world's leading sustainable organizations, Generali Vietnam takes a proactive approach to sustainably contribute to the well-being of children and families across the country.

Over the years, the company has implemented meaningful programs to support the local communities, most notably the GenCare fund to offer support to the disadvantaged and the Your Companion To School scholarship program which has offered over 3,000 scholarships to underprivileged schoolchildren.

Generali Vietnam also continually explores novel ways to enhance the sustainability of its initiatives and create long-lasting positive social impacts. The company has been lauded for bringing a breath of fresh air to the local CSR landscape with its innovative and sustainable approach, via its parenting education program Born Children, Born Parents.

With practical and useful content via creative and interesting formats, the program aims to create long-lasting impacts on the Vietnamese children's early childhood development.

"At Generali, our community activities are organized regularly with a sustainable and practical approach to positively contribute to the society. These programs have always been wholeheartedly supported by our staff and agents," said Tina Nguyen, Generali Vietnam CEO.

Emphasizing timeliness

Apart from sustainability, timeliness is an important factor in the CSR agenda of this Italian-backed insurer, which allows it to promptly respond to national emergencies, especially in 2020, when Generali stepped up community activities amid unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19 and the historic flooding in Central Vietnam.

The company implemented the Standing Side By Side With Central Vietnam program with the total fund of VND6.5 billion to build flood-proof houses and provide cash, free health checks and medicines for flood-affected families as well as mental health support for children and women affected by floods.

Generali's Standing Side By Side With Central Vietnam program provides urgent supports for the vulnerable communities

In early 2021, when vulnerable communities in Northwest Vietnam were heavily impacted by cold spells, Generali quickly organized fundraising activities to deliver warm clothes, financial support and gifts to hundreds of disadvantaged children and families of ethnic minorities in impacted areas.

When Covid-19 broke out, the company promptly implemented various initiatives such as providing high quality medical protective suits to frontline hospitals and offering financial support to staff, agents and customers unfortunately infected with Covid-19.

Pioneering innovation

As a member of the world's "Top 50 Smartest Company", Generali Vietnam is committed to pursuing innovation in every business and social aspect, including community contribution.

The company recently organized an innovative fundraising challenge called "Stepping across Vietnam – Spreading the wings of love", a creative sports-cum-fundraising initiative to support the Covid-19 fight.

With its innovative format, quick implementation, strong participation and engagement from Generali's staff and agents, the program, which took place between June 7 and 16, 2021, has allowed Generali Vietnam to contribute VND1.5 billion to support the Covid-19 emergency in Vietnam.

In recognition of Generali Vietnam's contributions for the community, the company was awarded the organizational and individual commendations from the Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the "Saigon Times CSR 2020" certification for outstanding community contributions.

Combining sustainability, timeliness and innovation in all of its community endeavors has allowed Generali Vietnam to effectively and positively contribute to nurturing and enriching the communities where it operates. The company looks to continue to strengthen these qualities in its community programs to enhance their effectiveness.

