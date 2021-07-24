Supply of fruits, aquatic products for HCMC to increase robustly

The working group has compiled a list from 263 hubs, showing that the current output that Southern provinces can supply to HCMC is 1,442 tons of vegetables and tubers per day, 1,185 tons of fruits per day, 1,973 tons of food per day, 3,320 tons of aquatic products per month (an average of 111 tons per day), 114 tons of livestock products per day, and 1.6 million poultry eggs per month (54,000 eggs per day). Of which, the volume of aquatic products is increasing suddenly.
According to the report, the provinces of Tra Vinh, Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, Can Tho, and Vinh Long are currently completing the system to update local hubs. It is estimated that food and foodstuff production will increase sharply early next week, especially for fruits and aquatic products.
To implement the policy to continue social distancing in many localities, the MARD has just issued Official Letter No.4613 signed by Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien and sent to the People’s Committees of provinces and municipalities to request reviewing the production plan and concretizing the list of agricultural materials in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, to implement the Government’s Resolution No.78/NQ-CP dated on July 20, 2021, on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring the supply of food and foodstuffs for people in localities implementing social distancing.
The MARD asked localities across the country to review the situation and production plans of agricultural products in the area, have specific and appropriate planning for crops, livestock, and aquatic products to promote production.
For in-season agricultural products, it is necessary to mobilize forces to participate in the process of harvesting, transporting, and consuming. The supply chains of agricultural products and goods should not be disrupted to ensure a stable supply of food and foodstuffs to people, especially in localities where pandemic prevention and control measures are implemented according to Directive No.16 of the Prime Minister, and to serve export.
The official dispatch also recommends regularly reviewing and updating the list of agricultural supplies for animal husbandry, aquaculture, cultivation, forestry, and agricultural product processing, animal disease prevention, and control, animal and plant quarantine, control on slaughtering, veterinary hygiene inspection, and food safety.
“It is necessary to flexibly create the most favorable conditions for people and vehicles to transport agricultural materials for the production and processing of agricultural products,” the official letter stated.
The MARD also proposed to create favorable conditions in the production, transportation, and consumption of products of establishments with closed production chains, meeting export requirements, such as Masan, Japfa, and CP, ensure timely supply of essential food items.
By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao
