Strong winds, rains kill 2 in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees

HCM CITY – One person each in Cà Mau and Vĩnh Long provinces died in strong winds and heavy rains in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta in recent days as they flattened houses and trees and destroyed crops.
Lưu Nhuận, head of the Vĩnh Long Province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, said the roofs of 75 houses were flattened or blown off on Sunday, and one person in Tam Bình District's Mỹ Thạnh Trung Commune dies as a result.
The total loss of property is estimated at VNĐ1.5 billion (US$65,000) in Tam Bình, Vũng Liêm and Trà Ôn districts and Bình Minh Town.
In Vũng Liêm District, many fruit trees and rice fields were damaged.
In Cần Thơ, the delta's major city, 45 houses were damaged by the winds on Sunday while 21 large trees along roads were knocked over in Ninh Kiều District, according to the city Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue.
In Hậu Giang Province, eight houses in Châu Thành A District and Vị Thanh City were damaged as was a toilet at the Trường Long A1 Primary School in the former.
In Cà Mau Province, a whirlwind flattened two houses and blew off the roofs of four others in Thới Bình District on Saturday night, leaving one man dead and his three children slightly injured, according to the district People's Committee.
A wall fell on him, crushing him to death.
In Kiên Giang Province, 38 houses were damaged in Giồng Riềng District on Thursday, leaving 15 people injured.
More than 4ha of fruits and 1.3ha of vegetables were also damaged.
Solving
Authorities in Cần Thơ and various provinces have taken measures to provide relief to affected people, including financial support for the families of the two people who died.
Nguyễn Quí Ninh, head of the Cần Thơ Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, said local authorities have visited affected households and helped dismantle damaged houses to mitigate possible danger.
They are assessing the losses and would petition the city to provide financial support to affected households, he said.
Besides, they are checking trees along roads and cutting branches that are damaged might fall during the ongoing rainy season.
In Vĩnh Long, the natural disaster committees in affected localities have mobilised human resources to help affected households move to safe areas and provide temporary housing.
Authorities are estimating the damages suffered by households to provide support. – VNS
- The BMW Addiction That Completely Destroyed This Man’s Life
- Where land mines kill and maim, Princess Diana's mission lives on
- Saying That Autonomous Cars Will Kill Millions Of Jobs By 2025 Is Crap
- Your Most Hilariously Awful Winter Driving Stories
- Carr fire: California blaze leaves five dead
- Greece wildfires: Dozens dead in Attica region
- Southern California Could Be in for More Deadly Mudslides
- The Only Girl At The LAN Party: A Ghost Story
- This Cat Did Not Live for 31 Years Just to See Trump Become President
- Knocked off the grid in Jersey: Surviving on mobile tech
- Rescue workers search for Rita survivors
- The 16 Games That Consumed 311 Hours Of My 2013
- Rita storms ashore in Texas and Louisiana
- 11 More of the Scariest Stories We've Ever Heard
- Hurricane Categories and What They Mean
- Your Ten Worst Holiday Travel Stories
- Summer in the Heartsick Mountains
- How Dumb Cluster Bombs Are Becoming Heinously Smart
- California's Year of Hellfire Continues As a Huge Blaze Erupts Outside of Los Angeles
- Saving Japan's Games
Strong winds, rains kill 2 in Mekong Delta, destroy houses, trees have 630 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.