Strong winds, rains destroy, damage houses in Mekong Delta

A house in An Giang Province's Long Xuyên City had its roof blown off by strong winds on Tuesday. – VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Sang

HCM CITY – Strong winds and rain damaged many houses in the Cửu Long Delta provinces of Hậu Giang, An Giang and Cần Thơ City on Tuesday.

In Cần Thơ, the delta's major city, strong winds blew off the roofs of 10 houses in Ninh Kiều, Bình Thuỷ, Thốt Nốt, and Cờ Đỏ districts.

Many trees along roads in Ninh Kiều District were toppled or had branches torn off.

Officials from the steering committees for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue in the affected districts and local authorities called on affected households for providing relief.

In Ninh Kiều, the district People's Committee gave each affected household VNĐ2 million (US$90).

In Hậu Giang Province, one house in Vị Thanh City was flattened and four others in Vị Thanh City and Châu Thành A District had roofs blown off.

The province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue said human forces have been mobilised to help affected households repair their houses.

Local authorities are assessing the losses to provide them with support, it said.

In An Giang Province, 13 houses were destroyed in Long Xuyên City and Chợ Mới District while seven others in Long Xuyên and several districts lost their roofs.

The Phú Hoà Town Market in Thoại Sơn District also had its roof blown off as did two warehouses in Chợ Mới District. A power pole on the Duy Tân Bridge in Chợ Mới was toppled.

Local authorities are helping repair houses.

Over the last few weeks in Cần Thơ rains and winds have destroyed or damaged more than 60 houses causing losses of VNĐ800 million ($35,000), according to the city Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue.

So far this year in Hậu Giang 12 houses have been destroyed, 40 others lost their roofs as did some production establishments and a school toilet, with the losses estimated at VNĐ2.5 billion ($110,000).

In Kiên Giang Province, strong winds and rains injured four people, destroyed 34 houses and blew off roofs of 74 houses. – VNS