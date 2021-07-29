Strong winds, rains destroy, damage houses in Mekong Delta

HCM CITY – Strong winds and rain damaged many houses in the Cửu Long Delta provinces of Hậu Giang, An Giang and Cần Thơ City on Tuesday.
In Cần Thơ, the delta's major city, strong winds blew off the roofs of 10 houses in Ninh Kiều, Bình Thuỷ, Thốt Nốt, and Cờ Đỏ districts.
Many trees along roads in Ninh Kiều District were toppled or had branches torn off.
Officials from the steering committees for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue in the affected districts and local authorities called on affected households for providing relief.
In Ninh Kiều, the district People's Committee gave each affected household VNĐ2 million (US$90).
In Hậu Giang Province, one house in Vị Thanh City was flattened and four others in Vị Thanh City and Châu Thành A District had roofs blown off.
The province Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue said human forces have been mobilised to help affected households repair their houses.
Local authorities are assessing the losses to provide them with support, it said.
In An Giang Province, 13 houses were destroyed in Long Xuyên City and Chợ Mới District while seven others in Long Xuyên and several districts lost their roofs.
The Phú Hoà Town Market in Thoại Sơn District also had its roof blown off as did two warehouses in Chợ Mới District. A power pole on the Duy Tân Bridge in Chợ Mới was toppled.
Local authorities are helping repair houses.
Over the last few weeks in Cần Thơ rains and winds have destroyed or damaged more than 60 houses causing losses of VNĐ800 million ($35,000), according to the city Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue.
So far this year in Hậu Giang 12 houses have been destroyed, 40 others lost their roofs as did some production establishments and a school toilet, with the losses estimated at VNĐ2.5 billion ($110,000).
In Kiên Giang Province, strong winds and rains injured four people, destroyed 34 houses and blew off roofs of 74 houses. – VNS
- What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?
- PM requests sufficient water supply in drought-hit Mekong Delta
- What would Việt Nam be without the Mekong Delta?
- Wind, rain damage crops in Punjab, Haryana
- Nor’easter May Clip Cape And Islands With Snow And Strong Wind
- Strong wind and rainfall bring back winter chill in Ludhiana
- Hail leaves one dead, nearly 5,000 damaged houses in North
- Laos’ thirst for Mekong River dams imperils fishing, farming
- Britain's rollercoaster weather: Rain lashes flood-hit western regions while north and Scotland face snow tomorrow... but south east temperatures hit 61F on warmest day of 2020 so far thanks to Azores wind
- Torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claim 17 lives, leave 38 injured
- Bushfires destroy more property in Victoria as military, volunteers ramp up disaster relief
- UK weather forecast: Heavy rain and SNOW to hit as Storm Jorge continues to wreak havoc on flood-hit areas
- UK weather forecast – SNOW and heavy rain to hit Britain as icy Arctic air blows in
- ‘Road to Mekong’ review: Riders on the storm
- Winds Blast Bay Area, Knocking Out Power To Thousands; 209-MPH Gust In Sierra
- Torrential rain causes chaos on the West Coast
- Cloudy with a chance of metal: Ultra-hot exoplanet where it rains iron observed
- Storm Ali: Hurricane-Force Winds Rip Through the UK and Ireland (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- Strong cold front could see temperatures plummet in the south as monsoon trough brings rain in the north
- Hopes sinking: Flood-hit families face seeing their homes demolished because water damage has left them beyond repair - while Britain takes ANOTHER battering of rain today before a further deluge next week
Strong winds, rains destroy, damage houses in Mekong Delta have 639 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.