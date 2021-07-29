Strong cash flow helps VN-Index fly high

The bull and bear statue in front of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange. The VN-Index rose 1.29% to close at 1,293.6 points on Thursday – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange maintain growth momentum today, July 29, gaining 16.53 points, or 1.29%, to close at 1,293.6 points.

Winning stocks far outnumbered losers by 227 to 125. The southern market saw 491 million shares worth some VND16.3 trillion change hands, surging over 20% in volume and 25% in value against the session earlier.

More than 45.5 million shares were traded in block deals with the total value of nearly VND1.8 trillion.

The biggest gainers among bluechips were mobile phone retailer MWG and jewelry company PNJ, which soared 3.6% to VND162,800 and 3.2% to VND93,000, respectively.

Other major contributors included brokerage firm SSI, which was up 3.1% to end at VND54,000; housing developer KDH, up 2.7% to VND39,800; and consumer goods firm MSN, up 2.6% to VND127,700.

Most bank stocks gained ground, with CTG, MBB, ACB and OCB achieving solid growth of approximately 3%. VPB, LPB and MSB rose over 2% each.

In contrast, dairy producer VNM, property enterprise VIC and real estate developer NVL lost ground, but by only 0.1%.

Steelmaker HPG was the most actively traded stock on the southern market, with more than 32.78 million shares changing hands, followed by bank stocks such as CTG with 17 million shares, STB with 16.1 million shares and MBB with over 15 million shares.

In the group of speculative stocks, AGR, FRT, HDC, VOS, DAH and HVN shot up to the ceiling prices. Besides, HDG, DGW, CSV and DPM grew over 4% each.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index added 4.72 points, or 1.54% against the previous session, to close the day at 310.97 points, with 104 winning stocks and 70 losing ones. There were more than 87.6 million shares worth VND2.2 trillion traded on the northern bourse.

NVB was the biggest gainer, shooting up to the ceiling price at VND20,900, with 12.72 million shares changing hands.

Other major gainers included VND, PVS, SHS and BSI, soaring over 3%. SHB, CEO, TNG, THD, IDC, PLC and TVC grew slightly.

