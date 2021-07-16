State Audit Office and MND sign coordination regulation

Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang and Auditor General of the State Audit of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh chaired the event.
At the event, delegates were briefed on the two units' outcomes in implementing the regulation on coordination in audit activities in the 2007-2020 period as well as the draft regulation in the coming time. Particularly, the draft document includes three chapters and 11 clauses, stipulating key coordination contents, including preparing for an audit, conducting an audit, making audit reports, observing the implementation of decisions on audits, sharing experiences in conducting an audit, and building policies on managing public finance in the military, among others.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, General Giang and Mr. Thanh emphasized the importance of the inked regulation on coordination in audit activities between the State Audit Office of Vietnam and the MND. They said that the regulation will help the two sides deal with difficulties and arising issues in a timely and effective manner, so as to raise the effectiveness of leadership and management in the military finance sector.
The two leaders hoped that in the coming time relevant agencies will regularly exchange information, propose policies on financial management, and make recommendations for higher levels to put forward measures to effectively carry out financial work in the military.
General Giang asked agencies to exert efforts to raise the effectiveness of coordination activities, continue applying IT to task performance, promote administrative reform and raise their staff's professional competence and skills.
The defense minister believed that under the leadership of the State Audit Office of Vietnam and with close coordination between relevant agencies, the military will fulfill all assigned missions.
Under the witness of the two sides' representatives, the defense minister and the auditor general signed the coordination regulation, which started to take effect from the date of signing, replacing the one signed on August 23, 2007.
Translated by Tran Hoai
