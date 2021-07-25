Spectacular natural shapes in UNESCO-recognized geopark
By Thu Huong
|The beautiful sky viewed from Ngu Lao Hole – PHOTOS: THU HUONG
HCMC – In April 2018, Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang Province was recognized as part of the UNESCO Global Network of National Geoparks. The park is home to million-year-old limestone mountains. Gradual subsidence has made giant holes which are now habitats for tropical vegetation. Meanwhile, some other arc-like mountains may give visitors the impression of a gate of heaven. Travelers are sometimes enchanted by a giant lonesome limestone mass in unique shape in the rice field. Last but not least, mysterious caves in such limestone mountains always arouse curiosity from adventurers.
|Mountains are half hidden in white clouds in Cao Bang's Hoa An Commune
|A "gate of heaven" in Dam Thuy Commune
|An explorer poses for a photo in a cave in Ngu Lao limestone mountainous area
|Stalactites and stalagmites in a big cave in Van Trinh Commune
|Plants at the entrance of another cave in Van Trinh
|A lonesome giant limestone mass
