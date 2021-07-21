Spanish cuisine to be popularized in Hanoi

Tapas are small portions of food served together with a drink. In Spain, customers can order a drink and they will be treated to a small ‘tapa’ for free.
Legend of this dish started in the 13th century with King Alfonso X decreeing that all wine served should come with a small bite to eat, to avoid unruly drunkenness.
Taverns started serving their wine glasses covered with a slice of bread with ham or cheese on top as a lid or ‘tapa’, which also helped keep insects away. That is how tapas were born.
Today the tradition remains. Going out for tapas, visiting several bars and restaurants, is one of the favorite pastimes of Spanish families and groups' of friends.
Source: VNA
