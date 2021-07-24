Southern localities strive to prevent disruptions in supply chain

The Saigon Times

HCMC – HCMC and southern provinces are taking various measures to prevent disruptions in the supply chain of goods in the context of social distancing following Directive No. 16 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

