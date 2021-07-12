South China Sea disputes must be settled through diplomatic and legal processes: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stance on the settlement of disputes in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) is clear and consistent, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said on Monday.
Hằng made the statement while responding to reporters' questions on Việt Nam's comments on the anniversary of five years since the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) issued its ruling on the East Sea issue in the landmark Philippines vs China dispute on July 12, 2016.
The ruling rebuked China's expansive claims known as the nine-dash line over much of the South China Sea.
The spokesperson noted Việt Nam always backs the settlement of disputes regarding sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in the East Sea through diplomatic and legal processes, without the use of force or threats to use force, and by peaceful solutions and measures, in accordance with the UN Charter and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
As a UNCLOS signatory and a coastal nation to the East Sea, Việt Nam calls on all concerned parties to respect and realise their legal obligations as stipulated in the convention, cooperate and actively and pragmatically contribute to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, and order in the East Sea in line with international law, Hằng said.
The spokeswoman also reiterated Việt Nam's stance on its sovereignty over the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelagos, and waters over which Việt Nam has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction as defined in the convention. — VNS
- All for One: How Russia, China, India Will Solve South China Sea Dispute
- US Think-Tank Declares China’s Advance in South China Sea a ‘Slow-Moving Crisis’
- China May Be Installing Radar on Disputed South China Sea Outposts: Think Tank
- China deploys cruise missiles on South China Sea outposts – reports
- Indonesia Protests to China over Border Intrusion near South China Sea
- Vietnam urges countries to abide by laws as US proposes sanctions in South China Sea
- Why All US Attempts to Slice and Dice the South China Sea Will End Badly
- Backing Obama: President-Elect Trump Wades Into South China Sea Row
- Indonesia protests to China over border intrusion near South China Sea
- Beijing, Malaysia in South China Sea row
- Xi's Standoff in the South China Sea Is Reaching a Head
- 'Serious Foul-Up' Seems to be Brewing in South China Sea
- ‘We are losing control’: China’s ‘dangerous’ South China Sea plan almost complete
- Australia, New Zealand Urge China Show Restraint in South China Sea
- Beijing Officially Lands Military Plane on South China Sea Reef
- Disputes Over South China Sea Must Not Involve 'Bullying': White House
- Vietnam Starts Active Work on Disputed South China Sea Reef
- Vietnam - China relations thriving: Vietnamese diplomat
- ASEAN leaders call for restraint amid sea row, US-China rift
- Why Old Friends China, Malaysia Suddenly Disagree over Tract of Sea
South China Sea disputes must be settled through diplomatic and legal processes: spokesperson have 500 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.