Some 200,000 MSMEs to access digital-based operation model

A new platform has been providing businesses with online and face-to-face training courses on the digital operation.
KinhDoanhSo.com, the first digital center of Vietnam, will assist the business operation based on a digital platform for 200,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 2021.
|A training course is held for SMEs to improve their operating model. Photo: The IM Group
It is part of the goal of the project, which is being jointly executed by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), the Digital Transformation Alliance for SMEs (DTS), and the IM Group.
The digital center plans to cooperate with 500 technology enterprises, as well as build a team of mentors and 1,000 consultants in 30 provinces and cities across the country.
Leon Truong, DTS's Chairman said: "We realize that digital training from basic to advanced level is very important, especially in the context of the pandemic. Before the launch, the digital center has undergone a testing phase and received positive feedback from users."
The project helps local businesses solve the scarcity of digital-related human resources, as well as connect and facilitate easier access to the digital transformation workforce, he said.
Nguyen Ngoc Dung, Vice President of VECOM, said they plan to coordinate with all government organizations, management agencies, and departments to support the province-level businesses in digital transformation.
"We will cooperate with international organizations including the United Nations and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to pilot digital transformation model and quality human resources training, as well as launch many consulting points nationwide," he said.
- How new IT operating models stave off digital disruption
- Data services provide catalyst for SOA, set stage for cloud-based data models
- "Free" content, open access and ad-based business models place far greater demands on datacenters
- DT10: Photography. How digital photography reinvented itself to become better than ever
- Digital transformation: Embracing the digital innovation process
- Digital transformation will leave legacy systems behind
- Clearing the path for digital transformation
- Digital transformation hype not reflected by reality
- Most businesses unprepared for digital transformation
- New Sylvania digital Internet/TV has "Linux inside"
- Tivoli’s Model One Digital is gorgeous to look at, but using it is another matter
- New digital Internet/TV has "Linux inside"
- Proliferation of Access Modes Demands Integration at the Edge
- Digital KPIs: Your keys to measuring digital transformation success
- Why banks must have an omnichannel digital strategy
- 5 top trends driving digital agendas in 2018
- Digital transformation examples: An inside look at 13 success stories
- Digital business ecosystems and platforms: 5 new rules for innovators
- 9 key questions to ask of your next digital business initiative
- Microsoft pushes "claims based" ID mgt with beta Zermatt tool
Some 200,000 MSMEs to access digital-based operation model have 425 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at July 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.