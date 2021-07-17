Some 200,000 MSMEs to access digital-based operation model

A new platform has been providing businesses with online and face-to-face training courses on the digital operation.

KinhDoanhSo.com, the first digital center of Vietnam, will assist the business operation based on a digital platform for 200,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in 2021.

A training course is held for SMEs to improve their operating model. Photo: The IM Group

It is part of the goal of the project, which is being jointly executed by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), the Digital Transformation Alliance for SMEs (DTS), and the IM Group.

The digital center plans to cooperate with 500 technology enterprises, as well as build a team of mentors and 1,000 consultants in 30 provinces and cities across the country.

Leon Truong, DTS's Chairman said: "We realize that digital training from basic to advanced level is very important, especially in the context of the pandemic. Before the launch, the digital center has undergone a testing phase and received positive feedback from users."

The project helps local businesses solve the scarcity of digital-related human resources, as well as connect and facilitate easier access to the digital transformation workforce, he said.

Nguyen Ngoc Dung, Vice President of VECOM, said they plan to coordinate with all government organizations, management agencies, and departments to support the province-level businesses in digital transformation.

"We will cooperate with international organizations including the United Nations and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to pilot digital transformation model and quality human resources training, as well as launch many consulting points nationwide," he said.