Social media posts in Việt Nam on COVID-19 deaths are fake news: VAFC

HCM CITY — Photos of people who died of COVID-19 posted on social media in Việt Nam are images of Indonesians and are not Vietnamese people, according to the Việt Nam Anti-Fake News Centre (VAFC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information.
Some social media accounts are using images of COVID-19 deaths in Indonesia to spread fake news that the bodies are patients in HCM City.
The fake news has confused the public and has had an adverse impact on pandemic prevention and control activities.
VAFC encourages people and netizens not to share and spread the fake news. The news centre will transfer the case to relevant authorities for investigation and handling in strict accordance with the law. — VNS
- Caroline Flack's Family Shares Emotional Unpublished Social Media Post She Wrote Before Her Death
- Over ten countries order made-in-Việt Nam COVID-19 test kits
- Texas man, 23, is ARRESTED for lying about testing positive for coronavirus in social media post sparking panic that jammed hospital phone lines
- US: 139 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day, Trump signs executive order to prevent medical supplies hoarding
- Coronavirus latest: Spanish COVID-19 deaths surge
- Pennsylvania reports COVID-19 death; Wolf defends shutdown
- LIVE: Pakistan reports third COVID-19 death as tally tops 450
- Coronavirus COVID-19 death rate in Indonesia is the highest in the world. Experts say it's because reported case numbers are too low
- Burkina Faso’s first COVID-19 death claims the top lawmaker
- Queensland records first COVID-19 death as man who was on cruise ship dies
- Italy shuts factories as daily COVID-19 death toll nears 800
- COVID-19 | Deaths in Spain surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
- COVID-19: death toll surges past 2,000 in China
- Social media post about 4 young people in ICU after taking ibuprofen for coronavirus is FAKE but NHS says don’t take it
- Second COVID-19 death in Karnataka; positive cases at 51
- India in lockdown mode as COVID-19 death toll rises to 7
- India locks down 30 states, UTs; curfew in Punjab, Maharashtra, coronavirus COVID-19 death toll 9
- 'Covid-19 virus airborne' news spamming your social media? Here's the truth about it!
- Italy Hits New Single-Day High In COVID-19 Deaths
- COVID-19 deaths surge past 13,000 as one billion confined to homes
Social media posts in Việt Nam on COVID-19 deaths are fake news: VAFC have 387 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.