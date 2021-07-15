Smooth driving ahead as new flyover opens to public

The flyover bridge at the junction of Tháng 9 and Duy Tân streets, west of the Trần Thị Lý Bridge opens for traffic in the central city of Đà Nẵng. VNS Photo Công Thành

ĐÀ NẴNG — A flyover bridge at Tháng 9 and Duy Tân streets, west of the Trần Thị Lý Bridge, officially opened for traffic, after 15 months of construction, on Wednesday.

The central city's transport works management board said the four-lane fly-over is the first of a series of projects at the junction that commenced in March of 2020 with a total investment of VNĐ723 billion ($31 million).

It said the tunnel section and the ground level round-about would be completed by the end of this year.

The three-level junction project will help reduce congestion at the junction that links the Đà Nẵng International Airport and the tourist hubs of Sơn Trà and Ngũ Hành Sơn, as well as Hội An ancient town in neighbouring Quảng Nam Province.

Đà Nẵng has built a series of flyover bridges and tunnels at major intersections in the city since 2014 as part of the sustainable transport master plan to ease traffic congestion.

The plan also includes a flyover bridge and a tunnel at the Điện Biên Phủ-Nguyễn Tri Phương intersection; a three-level rail and road flyover at Hue Junction; and a tunnel at the West Hàn Riverbank intersection.

With a population of one million, Đà Nẵng's current public transit system is not meeting the needs of local residents. Only 1 per cent of the 2.5 million daily journeys in the city are made by public transport.

Đà Nẵng, the third largest city in Việt Nam, in investing in urban development, with funds from the World Bank, with the hopes of becoming the largest city in the central region and a green city by 2025.— VNS