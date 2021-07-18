Additional menu

Talk Vietnam

News from Vietnam and around the world

Sheraton Signature Marinated Salmon

by vietnamnews.vn Leave a Comment

With Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung from Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Chef Nguyễn Công Chung

Who doesn’t love salmon, especially cured salmon? Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung introduces a unique recipe – salmon cured with dill for exotic spicing, lemon juice and zest for extra zing.

Marinated Salmon

Ingredients:

–           3kg fresh salmon fillet

–           100gr salt

–           200gr sugar

–           15gr red peppers

–           20gr black peppers

–           200gr dill

–           2 lemons

–           0.2 litres of vodka

Instructions:

–           Shred lemon peel

–           Chop the dill

–           Mix shredded lemon peel and chopped dill with salt, sugar and pepper

–           Coat the salmon with the mixture

–           Pour the vodka on top

–           Wrap the fish with cling film, leave it at room temperature for 1 hour then transfer to the fridge for 2 nights

–           To serve, slice the fillet to enjoy

Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is at K5 Nghi Tàm, 11 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 37199000.

Sheraton Signature Marinated Salmon have 376 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.