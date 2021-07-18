Sheraton Signature Marinated Salmon

With Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung from Sheraton Hanoi Hotel
Who doesn’t love salmon, especially cured salmon? Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung introduces a unique recipe – salmon cured with dill for exotic spicing, lemon juice and zest for extra zing.
Ingredients:
– 3kg fresh salmon fillet
– 100gr salt
– 200gr sugar
– 15gr red peppers
– 20gr black peppers
– 200gr dill
– 2 lemons
– 0.2 litres of vodka
Instructions:
– Shred lemon peel
– Chop the dill
– Mix shredded lemon peel and chopped dill with salt, sugar and pepper
– Coat the salmon with the mixture
– Pour the vodka on top
– Wrap the fish with cling film, leave it at room temperature for 1 hour then transfer to the fridge for 2 nights
– To serve, slice the fillet to enjoy
Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is at K5 Nghi Tàm, 11 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 37199000.
- ‘Servility to Imperialist Interests’: Duterte Slammed for Pardoning US Marine Who Killed Filipina
- What to do with melons that don’t live up to that peak summer moment
- Native Americans honor Lolita the orca 50 years after capture: 'She was taken'
- Pandemic Quiet Is Helping Humans Eavesdrop on Rare Dolphins
- S.F. public schools don’t have a timeline for reopening. But pressure is building to plan for a return
- The Point of No Return: Climate Change Nightmares Are Already Here
- HCM City's oldest Latin American steakhouse still going strong
- Popular San Francisco Restaurant Town Hall Set To Reopen For Outdoor Dining
- Top 10 hotel restaurants in the UK
- Alibaba 11.11 global shopping festival is on horizon
- As the Arctic thaws, Indigenous Alaskans demand a voice in climate change research
- NZ First pledges $100 million to aquaculture
- Queen's Birthday Honours list 2020 in full - from Marcus Rashford to 414 Covid heroes
- Dolan Fire Update: Nearly 100,000 Acres Burned; Containment Drops To 20%
- Guest column: Commercial fish farms will harm the Gulf of Mexico
- In Wyoming, an ecologist seeks a new niche as a U.S. senator
- Recap: Better Off Bread
- 'Election should END on November 3rd.' Donald Trump rages at 'crazy' Supreme Court for allowing Pennsylvania and North Carolina to count late-arriving ballots for up to nine days - claiming: 'Can you imagine what will happen?'
- Orioles end 19-game losing streak against Yankees
- Naturalist Richard Pyle explores the mysterious, dimly lit realm of deep coral reefs
Sheraton Signature Marinated Salmon have 376 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.