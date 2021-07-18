Sheraton Signature Marinated Salmon

With Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung from Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

Chef Nguyễn Công Chung

Who doesn’t love salmon, especially cured salmon? Executive Chef Nguyễn Công Chung introduces a unique recipe – salmon cured with dill for exotic spicing, lemon juice and zest for extra zing.

Marinated Salmon

Ingredients:

– 3kg fresh salmon fillet

– 100gr salt

– 200gr sugar

– 15gr red peppers

– 20gr black peppers

– 200gr dill

– 2 lemons

– 0.2 litres of vodka

Instructions:

– Shred lemon peel

– Chop the dill

– Mix shredded lemon peel and chopped dill with salt, sugar and pepper

– Coat the salmon with the mixture

– Pour the vodka on top

– Wrap the fish with cling film, leave it at room temperature for 1 hour then transfer to the fridge for 2 nights

– To serve, slice the fillet to enjoy

Sheraton Hanoi Hotel is at K5 Nghi Tàm, 11 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 37199000.