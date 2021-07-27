Several Vietnamese arriving from Cambodia illegally test positive for Covid
The Saigon Times
|The people who were found entering Vietnam illegally. Among the 10 people who entered Vietnam’s southern province of Long An illegally, three tested positive for Covid-19 and were taken to a field hospital for treatment – PHOTO: VNA
HCMC – Among 10 Vietnamese people who were found entering Vietnam’s southern province of Long An illegally, three tested positive for Covid-19 and were taken to a field hospital for treatment, Huynh Thanh Hien, chairman of Tan Hung District in the province, said on July 26.
The remaining seven tested negative for the virus once and were sent to a quarantine center, the local media reported.
Due to illegal entry posing a high risk of spreading Covid, the Long An anti-virus steering committee told the border guards to work closely with the districts and towns to tighten control over illegal entry.
At 9.45 p.m. on July 24, while a patrol team of the Song Trang Border Guard Station and anti-drug forces in Long An Province were patrolling Bung Ram Hamlet in Hung Dien B Commune, they found the 10 people illegally entering the province from Cambodia.
They were identified as residents of Thanh Hoa and Ha Tinh provinces, who admitted that as Covid in Cambodia was raging and they lost their jobs, they hired a car to leave Phnom Penh for Vietnam.
As of this morning, July 27, Long An had detected over 3,800 domestic Covid cases in the fourth coronavirus wave, which began in late April. The province is quarantining over 5,430 people at quarantine centers and putting over 8,400 others under home quarantine.
In another development, border guards in Dong Thap Province discovered eight people entering Vietnam illegally on July 25, with seven of them residing in Ha Tinh Province and another in Haiphong City.
