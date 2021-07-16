Send-off ceremony held for tank contingent

At the event, Colonel Vu Manh Tu, Deputy Chief of the Military Training Division under the Armored Corps, emphasized that the tank contingent has actively and proactively developed and implemented training plans in a scientific and specific manner. The members have practiced hard with contents in line with the contest's regulations.

Additionally, their shooting and driving skills have been tested regularly while the outcomes of each tank crew have been reviewed to further improve the quality of training.

With their much-improved expertise, the contingent members are now ready to take part in training courses overseas and compete with foreign peers.

On behalf of the tank contingent, its head Senior Colonel Phan Hai Long promised to strictly follow training programs, exercise COVID-19 prevention and control measures, and try their best to achieve the highest possible results at the Army Games 2021.

Speaking highly of the contingent's efforts, Major General Do Dinh Thanh, Chief of the Armored Corps, asked the team to bring into full play the armored force's tradition, stay united, be creative, overcome difficulties, and complete their assigned missions.

Regarding the advanced phase of the training process at a training ground in Russia, General Thanh asked the members to take advantage of Russian experts' help, make the most of their training time to master the T72-B3 tanks, and hone their driving and shooting skills.

Thanh also requested them to strictly observe the games' regulations, compete honestly and nobly, learn from their foreign peers, and ensure absolute safety before, during and after the games.

As planned, the Vietnamese tank contingent will head to Russia on July 16.

Translated by Mai Huong