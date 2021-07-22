Sellers at wet markets to be tested weekly

The Saigon Times

A local wet market. The Ministry of Health has ordered sellers and employees at local wet markets take Covid-19 quick tests every week to ensure the local markets are safe from the virus – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health has ordered sellers and employees at local wet markets take Covid-19 quick tests every week to ensure these markets are safe from the virus.

The order is part of its recent dispatch giving guidelines on Covid-19 prevention and control during the execution of the stay-at-home mandate.

The ministry also urged the provincial governments to ask local markets to make Covid-19 safety assessments and update them on the website at antoancovid.vn.

Local residents should not to go to the market if they develop symptoms such as fatigue, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or self-isolate. They should declare their health status before going to the market, wear face masks, keep a safe physical distance from others, minimize close contact with others and wash hands regularly when shopping at the market.

In related news, Thu Duc City in HCMC has decided to lock down four of Long Binh Ward's quarters, namely Vinh Thuan, Long Buu, Ben Do, Phuoc Thien, with 3,075 households and nearly 12,000 residents to slow the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown took effect from 12 p.m. today, July 22, until further notice, according to Pham Ngoc Luong, chairman of Long Binh Ward.

During the lockdown, residents are banned from leaving the areas on lockdown, except for medical checkups and other emergencies. Violators would be tackled in line with the prevailing regulations.

Long Binh Ward reported 120 Covid cases, with the source of transmission of some cases unknown.

