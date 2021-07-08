Second working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s third plenum

After the plenary session in the morning, delegates discussed in groups draft working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.
Later, under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Party Central Committee considered disciplinary measures against two incumbent and former members of the Party Central Committee.
The Party Central Committee decided to expel Vu Huy Hoang, former member of the Party Central Committee, from the Party.
Tran Van Nam, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of southern Binh Duong province and head of the provincial delegation of deputies to the 14th National Assembly, was also removed from all his Party posts during the 2010 – 2015, 2015 – 2020 and 2020 – 2025 terms.
Source: VNA
- Colstrip a political pawn in central committee bill battle
- Anti-‘fraud’ bill draws supporters of Montana political central committee reform
- Party Officials, Activists Say Beiser Scrambled for Months to Keep Misconduct Allegations Under Wraps
- Democratic hopefuls for City-County Council face concerns over party affiliation
- Charges of Fake Clubs Are Roiling the County Democratic Party
- State GOP Chair Jessica Patterson visits SB County to talk rebuilding the party
- North Korea Warns U.S. Against 'Dangerous Military Moves' Days Before Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's Meeting
- No excuses: Here are 20 Valentine’s Day dining options along the Front Range
- Orlando Magic Players Khem Birch and Isaiah Briscoe, Entire Magic Staff and UnitedHealthcare Fight Hunger in Central Florida
- Paul Reeve Named Latter-day Saint Studies Chair
- Syracuse works on deer control plan; culling is a possibility
- Special spin on Record Store Day in Sacramento, a town with vinyl in its veins
- Tensions in GOP threaten to boil over county committee fights
- Montana GOP voids six county Republican committee appointments
- Iowa Republican Party official named to Board of Regents
- SB54 fight within Utah GOP continues with effort to oust party chairman
- Republican, Democratic party leadership races heating up in Utah
- Men’s golf places second-to-last in Vegas in worst result of season so far
- Gov. Baker works from Dem playbook
- Charlie Baker works from Democratic playbook
Second working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s third plenum have 339 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.