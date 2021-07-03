Second military doctor team completes mission in Bac Ninh hotspot

In early June, Military Hospital 108 sent the medical delegation to Bac Ninh – a COVID hotspot at that time to join local efforts to control the pandemic. From June 5 to 30, the military doctors took 77,469 samples for COVID testing in Bac Ninh province.

During their stay in the province, they had to overcome difficulties in life, but still successfully fulfilled their assigned tasks as well as strictly observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

They also participated in many other important tasks such as taking samples for COVID-19 testing, investigating and tracing COVID infection cases, and treated COVID-19 patients. In doing so, they have made an important contribution to fighting the pandemic in the province.

Thanks to the wholehearted support of the military doctors, Bac Ninh province has basically controlled the pandemic.

Earlier, from May 17 to June 5, the first delegation of medical staff from the Military Hospital 108 also voluntarily went to the pandemic-hit areas for COVID-19 prevention and control mission.

