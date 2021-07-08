SEA Games postponed, no new date set yet

SEA Games

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 30th SEA Games in 2019. Việt Nam’s 31st Games has been officially postponed. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hà Nội have been postponed, the SEA Games Federation announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made after an online meeting of the SEA Games Federation attended by sports officials of all 11 participating nations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial sports event, originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2, will be postponed to next year.

The new date is yet to be determined.

“Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November,” Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee told AFP.

“Việt Nam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.”

Việt Nam, set to host the Games for the second time after 18 years, will spend about US$69 million to hold 40 sports and welcome about 10,000 athletes. They will compete in Hà Nội and surrounding cities and provinces.

However, Việt Nam is unable to host the event because of the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted locations slated to host several SEA Games events.

At the meeting, the SEA Games Federation praised Việt Nam for the work sporting officials had carried out so far but admitted the decision was inevitable. VNS