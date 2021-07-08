SEA Games postponed, no new date set yet

SEA Games
HÀ NỘI — The 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hà Nội have been postponed, the SEA Games Federation announced on Thursday.
The announcement was made after an online meeting of the SEA Games Federation attended by sports officials of all 11 participating nations.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial sports event, originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2, will be postponed to next year.
The new date is yet to be determined.
“Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November,” Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee told AFP.
“Việt Nam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.”
Việt Nam, set to host the Games for the second time after 18 years, will spend about US$69 million to hold 40 sports and welcome about 10,000 athletes. They will compete in Hà Nội and surrounding cities and provinces.
However, Việt Nam is unable to host the event because of the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted locations slated to host several SEA Games events.
At the meeting, the SEA Games Federation praised Việt Nam for the work sporting officials had carried out so far but admitted the decision was inevitable. VNS
- New date set for Navy SEAL murder trial
- New Date Set for Robert Mueller’s Capitol Hill Hearing
- Dutchmen's playoff game postponed until Sunday
- Jennifer Dulos case: 4 court dates set for coming weeks
- New court date set for woman charged in missing mom case
- Opening date set for long-delayed Meadowlands megamall
- Sunday’s Sports Digest: Sea Dogs postponed again
- Fightin Phils: Friday's game with New Hampshire postponed
- Rolling Stones announce new date for Pa. show
- Ana Bárbara Cancels Tonight's Denver Concert, New Date Pending
- No target date set for return of Astros' Jose Altuve
- Opening date set for Encore Boston Harbor
- Okeechobee Music Festival 2020 Dates Set for March 5 Through 8
- Execution dates set for two more Texas death row prisoners
- Reds-Cardinals game postponed by rain; doubleheader Aug. 31
- Rays-Yankees game postponed due to severe weather forecast
- Isotopes game postponed; doubleheader set for Thursday
- Rain postpones Marlins-Mets game; Aug. 5 doubleheader set
- Cole County Day at Springfield Cardinals game postponed
- HS softball: Moore, Susan Wagner playoff games postponed
SEA Games postponed, no new date set yet have 388 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.