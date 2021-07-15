Sci-tech solution to development of ethnic-populated areas: Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Science and technology is the solution to developing areas populated by ethnic minority groups, said Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at a conference in Hanoi on July 14.
At the event that reviewed a national sci-tech programme on ethnic affairs, concerning such development, Binh highlighted the need to consider ethnic cultural identity, knowledge, and traditions as well as socio-economic growth, and ensuring defence-security its targets.
The implementation of the Party's policy on ethnic affairs is key to its success, he affirmed.
Listing a host of measures including training of youth and scientific and technological application, he said they will equip ethnic people with new skills and effective business methods.
While many of ethnic-populated areas have seen scientific and technological advances applied in the local life and businesses, others still face high poverty rate and a lack of conditions for such application, Binh said.
Beginning in 2015, the national programme that is worth 176.1 billion VND (7.67 million USD) has to date carried out 51 tasks.
In the 2016 – 2020 period, it built 2,324 application and technological transfer models that are suitable to 34 provinces and cities with ethnic population. As a result, over 7,000 jobs were created; 1,106 new technologies transferred; close to 3,500 public personnel and technicians and 45,328 farmers trained./.
