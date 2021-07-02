School fees to remain unchanged in many provinces, cities amid COVID distress

Students at the Việt Nam National University HCM City (VNUHCM)-International University which has earmarked more than VNĐ32 billion (US$1.4) for scholarships for outstanding freshmen. Photo Ccourtesy of the university

HCM CITY— Many provinces and cities will keep tuition fees at public schools unchanged for 2021-22 as instructed by the Ministry of Education and Training to mitigate the financial difficulties people face due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Hải Phòng City People's Committee has drafted a resolution to not hike tuition fees and it is awaiting approval by the People's Council.

Nghệ An and Thừa Thiên Huế provinces are also waiting for similar approval.

In Nghệ An, many private schools too will not increase fees.

The Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp has decided to keep the fees unchanged.

In HCM City, some private schools have said they do not plan to make an increase.

The city Department of Education and Training has urged private schools considering hikes not to do so.

Universities

The Hà Nội University of Technology reduced fees during the second semester last year for poor students and those living in areas with social distancing or with parents losing their jobs due to COVID.

The National Economics University in Hà Nội cut fees by VNĐ1 million for students for online courses.

Thương Mại University reduced tuition fees and 4G connection costs by 7 per cent for students learning online.

Many universities and English centres in HCM City have announced scholarships for new outstanding candidates in 2021-22.

The Việt Nam National University HCM City (VNUHCM)-International University will set aside more than VNĐ32 billion (US$1.4) for scholarships to outstanding new students, especially in the civil, space and environmental engineering faculties.

The HCM City University of Technology and Education will provide scholarships worth VNĐ36 billion, including 260 full scholarships to outstanding new students in robotics-AI, IT, automotive engineering, mechatronic engineering, control engineering and automation, and logistics and supply chain management.

Students with scores of more than 26 in the upcoming national high school graduation examination will get these scholarships.

The university will also provide 50 per cent scholarships for candidates from high schools for gifted students and women candidates who apply for its 11 technical training programmes.

The HCM City Industrial University will set aside VNĐ40 billion to provide scholarships to outstanding students, and expects to have nearly 30 per cent of students getting them.

The VNUHCM- University of Information Technology plans to offer scholarships worth billions of đồng. VNS