Samsung and Bắc Ninh to implement dual goals

Samsung Vietnam and Bắc Ninh Province kicked off phase 1 of the Việt Nam Enterprise Improvement Consultancy Project. — Photo courtesy of Samsung Vietnam

BẮC NINH — Samsung Vietnam and Bắc Ninh Province's People’s Committee on Monday officially kicked off phase 1 of the Việt Nam Enterprise Improvement Consultancy Project in 2021.

The project will be implemented at two enterprises including Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company and Thịnh Vượng Manufacturing Servicing Trading Company Limited. This activity is part of a project to support businesses in Bắc Ninh Province, which Samsung has co-ordinated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade that will implement consulting improvements for 25 enterprises in the province.

During the three month duration of the project, South Korean experts will conduct surveys, evaluate businesses and directly consult and co-operate to improve production process and standards in the supply of products and components. This will strengthen the capacity of provincial enterprises to participate in the component supply chain of Samsung.

The project restarted as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic situation was under control in the province. This was after applying a series of drastic, creative, and effective measures to both prevent and control the pandemic, curbing the spread of the disease while ensuring the stability of production and business at enterprises.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said: "Samsung hopes that through improving basic competitiveness, Vietnamese enterprises will have more opportunities to participate in the supply chain, not only of Samsung but also of the global supply network. Samsung will continue to support businesses for further development to achieve their goals. We also hope that with this direction and supervision Vietnamese enterprises will continue to maintain and develop with improved results after the consultation process."

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Đào Quang Khải said: “In order to maintain and promote socio-economic development in the province, one of the most important things is to form and develop links between FDI enterprises and domestic enterprises. In this sense, we hope to continue to receive Samsung’s support in improving consulting activities for domestic enterprises to help businesses improve productivity, quality, and competitiveness and to have the ability to expand production, attach more deeply into the global supply chain."

At the same time, the project is also being implemented at three enterprises in the South including An Lạc Labels Joint Stock Company, Nam Lâm Mechanical One Member Limited Liability Company, and Biên Hòa Packaging Joint Stock Company.

The annual programme which was launched in 2015 has provided consulting projects for 260 enterprises so far. — VNS